A day in the life of a Lansing police officer

LANSING, Mich. — There are 125 patrol officers on staff at Lansing Police Department. During their 10-hour shifts. they can be dispatched to situations ranging from homicides to welfare checks.

In the video above Officer Anthony VandeVoorde agreed to allow FOX47 ride along with him to experience a true day in the life of a Lansing police officer.

