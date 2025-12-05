A century-long tradition: Old Newsboys continue fundraising efforts

LANSING, Mich — It’s that time of year again when members of the Old Newsboys stand outside Quality Dairy locations across the Lansing area with a single mission: to raise money for shoes and boots for children in need.

Old Newsboys volunteers, including Steve Underwood, stood outside Quality Dairy locations in Lansing to raise money for shoes and boots for children in need.

The annual fundraising drive takes place on the first Thursday of December and has been part of the Greater Lansing community for 101 years.

Underwood volunteers in honor of his father, who was also an Old Newsboy, and says hearing from past recipients motivates him.

Community members expressed support, noting the importance of helping local families who may not be able to afford winter footwear.

On Thursday, we caught up with longtime volunteer Steve Underwood as he spent the day stationed outside the Quality Dairy on Michigan Avenue.

Asya Lawrence

Despite the cold, Underwood greeted every passerby with a warm smile and a familiar pitch

“Good afternoon — would you like to help the Old Newsboys raise money for shoes and boots for kids?”

Many customers didn’t hesitate.

“Of course!” one man said as he dropped a donation into Underwood’s collection can.

Underwood arrived at his post around 7 a.m., determined to make the most of the annual one-day fundraising drive.

“We have a beautiful day today, but it’s really darn chilly,” he joked between greetings.

Still, every “thank you” that followed a donation added to the energy of the day.

The Old Newsboys organization has been serving the Greater Lansing area for more than a century.

Asya Lawrence

“The Old Newsboys has been around for 101 years. We started in 1924, and every year on the first Thursday of December we have a day-long fundraising drive,” Underwood explained.

For him, the work is personal. His connection to the cause stretches back to childhood.

“This was a great fit for me and a great way to honor my dad’s legacy,” he said, noting that his father was also an Old Newsboy.

Throughout the day, Underwood was reminded of just how meaningful the organization’s support can be.

“The most rewarding thing is when somebody tells us, ‘When I was a kid, you donated shoes to me — and now I get the chance to give back.’' he said.

Neighbors who stopped to donate said they were grateful for the opportunity to help.

“It’s a good time to come together and give people what they need if they can’t get it themselves,” one donor shared. “If you’re able to, you should definitely try to donate.”

