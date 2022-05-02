9 suspects taken into custody after car robberies at GM plant

LANSING, Mich. — Nine suspects were taken into custody following a police chase Monday morning after multiple vehicles were stolen from the General Motors Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing.

According to the Michigan State Police, the vehicles were stolen in two separate incidents on Sunday and again overnight. At least two to four cars were taken each time. Police say one group crashed on I-96 near Kensington Rd. and the suspects took off running before being arrested.

A GM spokesperson confirmed the incident. “We are cooperating with local law enforcement to recover stolen vehicles from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant,” a GM spokesperson said. “We’ll be enhancing our security at the plant and surrounding parking lots.”

This story will be updated as details become available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook