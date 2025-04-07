8 months after storm, Lansing sidewalk remains destroyed, residents and City weigh in

The storm happened in August of 2024, which resulted in a tree falling over and destroying a sidewalk on Cherry and Hillsdale.

It’s a front porch view, Tarek Al-zoughbi wishes he could change.

A sidewalk in his Cherry street and Hillsdale neighborhood remains destroyed, after a tree, on public property, was uprooted during a storm last August.

“When it first happened, it threw the pavements of the sidewalk into the air,” Al-zoughbi said. “We were so lucky it didn't hit any of our cars or house.”

Al-zoughbi told us the crumbling concrete and dirt from the sidewalk, has brought issues to his neighborhood.

“It impedes people's ability to walk comfortably and safely,” Al-zoughbi said.

Al-zoughbi said multiple calls he made to the city, has gotten him no where.

“Every time we asked the City when will this be fixed, they told us we can’t give you an estimate.”

We reached out to the City. We spoke with the City's Communication Director who told us, they've attempted to fix the sidewalk, but the few times they showed up, there was a car blocking the area, and with Winter coming shortly after, that added another delay.

Finally, We're told the city plans to fix the sidewalk within the next month.