79-year-old man dies after being shot Friday night in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department said at around 11:28 p.m. officers responded to shots fired in the 1100 block of Camp Street. When they arrived, they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are still investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.

