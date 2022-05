LANSING, Mich. — A 71-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday evening in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street.

Officers say they arrived to a home in the area around 7 p.m. , where they found the with two stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, and police say he is expected to recover.

Police confirmed that a suspect who they describe as a “younger” man is in custody. Police also say they do no believe this was a random act.

