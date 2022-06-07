7 years ago, she was graduating from Eastern High School. Today, she is a successful model.

LANSING, Mich. — Seven years ago, she was graduating from Eastern High School in Lansing. Today, she is a successful model traveling the world.

Lansing native India Graham told Fox 47 her career is a story of manifestation.

“Some people were like ‘Oh, wow, she talked about it, and she really made it happen,’ and now it's just very inspiring,” said Graham, a model from Lansing who is now represented by IMG models. “Even for me, my little cousins, or people that look up to me and see that I've done it and know that they can do it, too, even coming from a small town where they may not be the resources, but knowing that it's still possible.”

It all started in her sophomore year of college in New York: First, signing a contract with IMG Models was just a dream, but a photo contest made it a reality.

“In my sophomore year of college, there was a contest, and I ended up winning it,” Graham said. “That was really insane to me and the way that played out was very just divine. It was like my 18th birthday present to myself that I had signed with the agency I wanted to be with.”

An aunt always told her that she should be sending her photos to Tyra Banks at America’s Next Top Model, and her parents and brother always believed in her, too.

Both of her parents, Kristopher and Gerri Graham said they are extremely proud and thankful.

“I'm glad that she's still the same person,” Kristopher Graham said. “Still good at heart and the fame and success didn't go to her head. She's still very humble and still very blessed.”

Her brother Ravyn Graham said he had "always known that she is going to be able to do it. She is blessed enough and she has got her head on right.”

Now, traveling for modeling gigs is a regular item on the 24-year-old’s agenda.

“I've recently traveled to New York to shoot for Tiffany and Co. and I have upcoming jobs in San Francisco and California,” Graham said. “So I get to travel quite a lot. I've been to places from Sweden to Paris to Jamaica and Amsterdam for work. It’s really a dream to be able to travel as much as I am.”

Lansing and Michigan, however, will always be her home.

“I kind of think of Michigan as always being home,” Graham said. “Then, when I have to go back to where I live for work, it's like work time. It's not necessarily my home.”

Her favorite part of the job is to explore her style.

“I am personally a more comfortable, cozy person,” Graham said. “So, to see other people have this vision for me, and then see it, it's just like ‘Wow, I never would have thought to put myself in that or do my makeup like this or do my hair like that.’ It's like grown up dress up all the time.”

Graham said she wants to inspire the people around her. If you would like to see more of her, make sure to follow her on Instagram.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook