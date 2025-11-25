LANSING, Mich — A largely empty portion of the 600 block of Michigan Avenue is set for major transformation as a new revitalization project moves forward, bringing additional housing options and commercial space to the corridor.

A $617,210 state grant is helping fund a redevelopment project on the 600 block of Michigan Avenue, turning vacant space into housing and retail.

The project will create 15 new housing units aimed at essential workers such as teachers and state employees.

New commercial spaces will include small storefronts for local startups and two larger units with commercial kitchens.

Construction begins December 1, with completion expected by fall 2026.

WATCH: $600K state grant fuels new housing units and storefronts coming to Michigan Avenue

$600K state grant fuels new housing units and storefronts coming to Michigan Avenue

In July, Gillespie Group announced plans to acquire the former Lansing City Rescue Mission property and redevelop it into a mix of retail storefronts and residential units. Now, a $600,000 state grant is helping drive the project closer to reality.

Asya Lawrence

“We are looking forward to bringing those buildings back to life,” said Pat Gillespie. “They’re already alive, but we’re changing the use quite a bit and making them more pedestrian-friendly.”

Officials with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) say the project has been considered a priority by local community partners. The grant funding will support the creation of commercial space and 15 new housing units, with a particular emphasis on serving essential workers.

“We know that in order to continue attracting talent and business to Michigan communities, we have to have places for the Michigan workforce to live,” Michele Wildman, MEDC’s Senior Vice President of Community Planning and Development Readiness, said.

Gillespie Group says the commercial spaces will accommodate a range of businesses. The redevelopment will include smaller storefronts suitable for local entrepreneurs launching their first brick-and-mortar locations, as well as two larger spaces equipped with commercial kitchens.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin on December 1, with both the commercial and residential spaces expected to be completed by fall 2026.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.