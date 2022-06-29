6-week-old kitten rescued from storm drain in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, a 6-week-old kitten was rescued from a storm drain located at Michigan Avenue and Cedar Street by employees from Ingham County Animal Control and Lansing Public Works as well as Lansing Police Department officers.

The team responded to a call from a good Samaritan who discovered the kitten stuck in the drain.

Once the team arrived on the scene, they sprung into action with police directing traffic and public works employees pushing water and air into the drain with their truck to coax the kitten to a place he could be reached.

“We think the kitten had been down there for a couple of days based on the condition he’s in,” said Heidi Williams, director of Ingham County Animal Control. “He’s hypothermic and emaciated, but he’s currently receiving proper treatment at the shelter and is doing well.”

The kitten has been named Jordan in honor of the manufacturer of the drain cover, East Jordan Iron Works.

