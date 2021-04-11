58-year-old man found dead in Lansing Township home; police call it possible homicide

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Township Police found 58-year-old John Velten dead in his home on Friday with evidence of assault, police said.

Police officers and Ingham County Animal Control officers conducted a welfare check at the home on Kalamazoo Street. Friends and neighbors reported not seeing him for several days and no one had been able to contact him.

Officers entered the home through an unsecured door, secured several dogs and found Velten's body.

Police said they saw significant evidence of assault. Michigan State Police crime lab are assisting with the homicide investigation.

Officers found nothing indicating any risk to the general public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at (517) 485-1700.

