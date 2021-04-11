Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

58-year-old man found dead in Lansing Township home; police call it possible homicide

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 8:54 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 20:54:45-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Township Police found 58-year-old John Velten dead in his home on Friday with evidence of assault, police said.

Police officers and Ingham County Animal Control officers conducted a welfare check at the home on Kalamazoo Street. Friends and neighbors reported not seeing him for several days and no one had been able to contact him.

Officers entered the home through an unsecured door, secured several dogs and found Velten's body.

Police said they saw significant evidence of assault. Michigan State Police crime lab are assisting with the homicide investigation.

Officers found nothing indicating any risk to the general public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at (517) 485-1700.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young

11:14 AM, Jan 14, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Kaisha Young