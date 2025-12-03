53-year-old man wounded in Lansing shooting

A 53-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday evening in Lansing, according to police.

The Lansing Police Department responded to a local hospital at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after the victim walked in seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police believe the shooting occurred in the 500 block of E. Edgewood Boulevard.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. The investigation remains active as police work to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the department's Facebook page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

