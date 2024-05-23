50 new EV charging stations coming to Greater Lansing: What drivers can expect

The U.S. Department of Transport awarded an $8 million grant to Lansing for electric vehicle charging and education

Charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and plug in hybrids will be available across Greater Lansing

In the attached story, you'll hear from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and clean energy advocates on the future of EV in Lansing

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

More of these electric vehicle charging stations will be popping up across our neighborhoods.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence, looking into the latest investment for an auto industry that's driving into the future.

"We know that EV charging is the future, we know it's clean, we know it'll help our environment" said Lansing Mayor, Andy Schor.

In support of the Michigan Capitol Area Regional EV Charging Gateway Initiative, an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will contribute to the EV transition here in Mid-Michigan.

"It means we're going to have cleaner air and less pollution for our kids" said Elizabeth Hauptman, Moms Clean Air Force Field Coordinator.

The addition of 50 EV charging stations across Greater Lansing has economic benefits, "We'll be making the batteries at Ultimo Cells, we expect that some of these EV cars will be made here in Lansing, because we have two plants, we make cars" said Mayor Schor.

Consumer benefits, "Everyone that I know that owns an EV absoutely loves them, and now that we're getting more charging stations and having better opportunities and the prices are going down... Families can afford them" said Hauptman.

And even agricultural benefits,

"The future of our agriculture and our economy depend on us reducing carbon emissions" said State Representative Julie Brixie.

Leaders say as a part of the states electric vehicle transition, jobs and education will also become a priority as Lansing and the state of Michigan move toward their green goal of reaching 100% carbon neutrality by 2050.

Lansing city officials say in the coming months they'll be collaborating with neighboring cities and townships to plan where these charging stations will go.

