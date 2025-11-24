5 final locations chosen for Lansing Mod Pods, residents weigh in

LANSING, Mich — Lansing plans to establish a mod pod community in 2026 to provide transitional housing for the city's unhoused population, but the project continues to face questions about location and implementation.

The city purchased 50 modular housing pods for $645,000 earlier this year. The pods are designed to serve as transitional housing with wraparound support services for residents experiencing homelessness.

"These folks who are currently unhoused, they are our neighbors, they are residents and they deserve a place that is safe for them," one community member said.

However, the project has generated controversy since its inception. Some residents question the city's planning process.

"I'm not sure why the city bought these pods, without really knowing what they want to do with them," said resident Julie Vandenboom.

The city has identified five potential locations for the mod pod community: Debbie Stabenow Park, the former Shabaz School, Comstock Park, Hunter Park and Reasoner Park. Four of the five proposed sites are city-owned parks, raising concerns among some neighbors.

"I think its sad to see a park space converted into some other use," said resident Brad Clark.

"There are tons of other places that should have been considered and ought to be considered at this point," said resident Loretta Stanaway.

The Human Relations and Community Services Department previously stated they evaluated more than 30 locations before selecting the current options. City officials say they continue to actively seek community input on the project.

"I'm really glad that the city is trying to work on this they're thinking about it, they're talking to people and they're working toward making this a better place for those in Lansing," said resident Jill Dombrowski.

The next community input meeting for the mod pods will be held December 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Letts Community Center.

