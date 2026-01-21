Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4-year-old dies in shooting in north Lansing

Margaret Cahill
LANSING, Mich — A four-year-old is dead after a shooting, according to Lansing Police.

The scene was near Sadie Court and Culver Avenue in north Lansing.

A parent was home at the time, police said.

Further details were not available; we will continue to update this report.

