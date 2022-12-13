$38M apartments coming to Lansing's Stadium District in 2024

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing's Stadium District is getting more affordable housing!

Pete Schwiegeraht Concept rendering borrowed from previous project.





On about 3.5 acres between Cedar and Larch streets in Lansing will soon be 132 new apartments. Ohio-based development company Pivotal purchased the land Friday.

Senior Vice President of Development Pete Schwiegeraht said the project will be two complexes with 66 units each. Stadium North Lofts will be for families and Stadium North Senior Lofts will be independent senior living.

The two-phase project will cost about $19 million per phase, $38 million total.

Schwiegeraht said rent will be based upon tenants' household incomes.

Construction should start before the end of the year with an estimated completion in spring 2024.

