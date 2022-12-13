Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

$38M apartments coming to Lansing's Stadium District in 2024

Lansing's Stadium District is getting more affordable housing!
The 3.5 acres between Larch and Cedar Streets in Lansing
Posted at 9:33 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 09:33:08-05

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing's Stadium District is getting more affordable housing!

Concept rendering borrowed from previous project.
Concept rendering borrowed from previous project.

On about 3.5 acres between Cedar and Larch streets in Lansing will soon be 132 new apartments. Ohio-based development company Pivotal purchased the land Friday.

Senior Vice President of Development Pete Schwiegeraht said the project will be two complexes with 66 units each. Stadium North Lofts will be for families and Stadium North Senior Lofts will be independent senior living.

The two-phase project will cost about $19 million per phase, $38 million total.

Schwiegeraht said rent will be based upon tenants' household incomes.

Construction should start before the end of the year with an estimated completion in spring 2024.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021
Isabella Martin, Multimedia Journalist

Isabella Martin

3:46 PM, May 05, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins & Isabella Martin

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter