36-year-old charged in connection with March 12 shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich — A 36-year-old Lansing resident is facing felony charges after a late-night shooting last week, according to prosecutors.

Officials say Matthew Husse has been charged with Assault with Intent to Murder and Felony Firearm. Those charges stem from a shooting that took place Thursday, March 12, in the 4700 Block of Lowcroft Avenue in Lansing.

Lansing Police say they responded to the scene just after 10:30 pm, and found a 57-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Husse will appear in 54-A District Court again on March 26.

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