Man shot on Lansing's south side; person of interest in custody

LANSING, Mich. — A 57-year-old man was shot Thursday night in Lansing, and a person of interest is now in police custody.

Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Lowcroft Avenue around 10:35 p.m. on March 12 for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He is in critical but stable condition.

A person of interest has been identified and is currently in police custody.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.

