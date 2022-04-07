3 local branches merge to form the United Way of South Central Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Three United Way offices merged last week to create the United Way of South Central Michigan. They are hoping to strengthen the organization’s impact in mid-Michigan.

The Capital Area United Way, United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region and the United Way of Jackson County have partnered to serve six counties: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson and Kalamazoo.

The decision to merge came after a two-year, in-depth evaluation of the potential benefits a merger could bring.

The United Way of South Central Michigan has a 60-member staff, and a 36-member board of directors.

On Tuesday, Chris Sargent was named President and CEO. Sargent led the merger of the United Ways of Battle Creek and Kalamazoo back in 2012 and has served as its president since then.

Sargent said existing partnerships, investments and goals at the local level won’t change due to the merger, and local donations will still only be used locally.

