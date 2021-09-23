3 face charges in connection to Lansing double homicide

LANSING, Mich. — On the evening that Alexis Brown and her mother were killed, a friend saw her walk out of her house with two car seats for her young daughter.

Their father, Brion Reynolds, had come to pick them up.

The friend told police Brown ran back into the house screaming her last known words, "He shot me mom, he shot me."

That's according to a detailed affidavit obtained by Fox 47 News, in which Lansing police Detective Martha McGonegla recounted what police have learned about the deadly shooting.

On Friday evening, Brown and her mother, Michelle Roper, were shot and killed in a home in the 1200 block on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Since then, three people have been charged in connection to the killings.

That day, Reynolds paid Gavin Anspach $20 to give him a ride to Brown's house, where he was supposed to be picking up the children he and Brown share.

Anspach told police he saw Reynolds carrying a .40 caliber handgun in his front pocket and that Reynolds put a rifle in the tailgate of the truck saying, "You know how her family is."

Anspach told police he remembers Brown running into the house and shooting, and when he came out he didn't stop.

Brown grabbed the rifle out of the truck and shot at the house several times.

Brown's friend said Brown, her mother, children and one of her friends ran to the back of the house with Reynolds on their tail, continuing to shoot.

A six-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet.

Anspach and Reynolds drove away with two of Reynold's and Brown's children. They dropped off the girls, who are 3 and 4, with Reynolds sister, Monea Reynolds.

Monea Reynolds told the police she took the girls to her mother's house and drove to Perry to pick up her brother. She said she drove him back to Lansing to turn himself in, but he got out of the car.

Brion Reynolds is still on the run. He's facing two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and two weapon charges. Anspach and Monea Reynolds are charged with being accessories after the fact to a felony.

