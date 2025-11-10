3 DEGREE GUARANTEE: The Big Red Ball rolls back into Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich — A new month means a new Three Degree Guarantee partner for FOX 47 News, and this November, the spotlight shines on Downtown Lansing Inc. as they prepare for one of the city’s most festive traditions: The Big Red Ball.

The Big Red Ball returns to Downtown Lansing on December 6th at 7 p.m. at Knapp’s Centre, hosted by Downtown Lansing Inc.

The black-tie gala fundraiser celebrates the revitalization of downtown Lansing and the growing sense of community.

Funds raised will support historic building improvements, new developments, and local initiatives like the Middle Village business incubator and downtown beautification.

As FOX 47’s Three Degree Guarantee partner for November, Downtown Lansing Inc. will use donations to advance its mission of transforming and maintaining a vibrant downtown.

The event, which made its successful debut last year, is back for a second time and promises an evening filled with celebration, community, and purpose.

“It’s two things — we’re going to celebrate, but we also have a purpose and a mission,” said Jenea Markham of Downtown Lansing Inc.

“Our goal is to revitalize downtown Lansing,” Markham said. “The money helps fund our business incubator, Middle Village, where we help entrepreneurs get started. It also supports things like holiday decorations, snow removal, and making sure our streets look beautiful.”

The Big Red Ball will take place on Friday, December 6th at 7:00 p.m. at the Knapp’s Centre in Downtown Lansing. Guests can expect an evening of elegance, community spirit, and support for a vibrant downtown future.

For more information about The Big Red Ball or Downtown Lansing Inc., visit downtownlansing.org.

