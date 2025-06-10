LANSING, Mich — The Women's Center of Greater Lansing receives funding to support hygiene supplies through Fox 47 and Hager Fox's May 3 Degree Guarantee partnership, helping the organization maintain its essential services for the community.

3 DEGREE GUARANTEE CHECK PRESENTATION: Women's Center of Greater Lansing

The Women's Center of Greater Lansing has spent years providing free resources and services to Lansing neighbors. The organization's executive director, Rebecca Kasen, says in recent years, maintaining these services has been challenging financially.

"All of our services are trauma-informed, which makes us a little bit different than other nonprofits that are giving out things. We're going to make sure that when somebody leaves here, they're not just getting free stuff, they're leaving here feeling empowered," Kasen said.

When the Women's Center was chosen as our May 3 Degree Guarantee winner, Kasen already knew what she wanted the money to be used for.

During the check presentation, Dana from Hager Fox expressed gratitude for the organization's community impact.

"We want to say thank you for all you do for the community. We wish we could provide even more than this for your organization but it is a pleasure to be involved and thank you for all you do," Dana said.

The funding comes at a critical time for the organization, as it faced budget cuts this year.

"I am so excited this is actually the perfect amount. We usually get $5,000 a year from the city for hygiene supplies so this year they had to cut it to $3,500 so this and another small grant we received is going to make up the difference and I am beyond grateful for it," Kasen said.

