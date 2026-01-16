3 DEGREE GUARANTEE: Big Red Ball receives funding for upcoming gala

LANSING, Mich — Back in November, Downtown Lansing Inc. (DLI) and its annual Big Red Ball Gala were our 3 Degree Guarantee partner, sponsored by Hager Fox Heating and Air Conditioning.

The Big Red Ball serves as DLI’s signature gala fundraiser, bringing the community together to celebrate the ongoing revitalization of downtown Lansing.

“The Big Red Ball is our gala fundraiser,” said Jenea Markham with Downtown Lansing Inc. “It’s a black-tie event where we all come together to celebrate the revitalization that’s already happening downtown and the community we’re building here.”

On Friday, we presented Downtown Lansing Inc. with a check that officialssay will help make this year’s Big Red Ball even bigger and better.

“Congratulations, we wanted to present you with this check. What are your plans for the funding?” I asked.

Jenea Markham expressed her gratitude, noting the impact the support will have on Middle Village and the upcoming Big Red Ball.

“First, we want to say thank you to both Hager Fox and the network,” she said. “This really validates what we’re doing with the Big Red Ball. The funding will go toward keeping downtown looking gorgeous and supporting our search for a new Middle Village cohort as we look for new businesses to join us this spring.”

The Big Red Ball, held on December 6, saw an great turnout of local business owners and community members. While details about the next Big Red Ball remain under wraps, DLI hinted that the event may move to a new location for its third year.

More details are expected to be announced soon.

