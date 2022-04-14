27-year-old man shot and killed in Lansing's Moores Park neighborhood

LANSING, Mich. — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed this morning in Lansing's Moores Park neighborhood

Lansing police officers responded to a “suspicious situation” at 4:48 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Beal Avenue, where they found a 27-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

