LANSING, Mich. — The 24-year-old man shot Sunday morning in downtown Lansing has died from his injuries.

Lansing police identified him as Ardis Tyveon-Lamar Davis.

Lansing police were called to the scene of the shooting in the 200 block of Museum Drive at 12:40 a.m. Sunday and, upon arrival, found Davis with a gun shot wound.

Police say they found evidence that leads them to believe there may have been many people at the crime scene and several subjects firing guns at one another.

No suspects have been identified. Lansing police are asking anyone who knows something about the incident to call them at (517) 483-4600, to call Detective Kasha Osborn (517) 483-6848, call Crime Stoppers (517) 483-7867 or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook