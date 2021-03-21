Menu

23-year-old woman shot in Lansing, suspect in custody

Posted at 6:51 PM, Mar 21, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — A 23-year-old woman was shot on Lansing's southeast side Sunday afternoon, police said.

Lansing police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Forest Road at 3:39 p.m. Sunday and found the woman wounded, according to a news release.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she's listed in critical condition.

A 30-year-old woman is in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Richard Thomas at (517) 483-6840, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or to send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Kaisha Young

