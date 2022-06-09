2-year-old boy shot in the arm on Lansing's south side

LANSING, Mich. — A 2-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Lansing this afternoon.
The shooting was reported to Ingham County 911 at 1:45 p.m., and officers and firefighters connected with the caller and the child near the intersection of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
The child was taken to a local hospital and listed in serious condition.
Officers were directed to an apartment in the 5500 block of Kaynorth Road as a possible site of the shooting
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.