2-year-old boy shot in the arm on Lansing's south side

LANSING, Mich. — A 2-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Lansing this afternoon.

The shooting was reported to Ingham County 911 at 1:45 p.m., and officers and firefighters connected with the caller and the child near the intersection of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.

The child was taken to a local hospital and listed in serious condition.

Officers were directed to an apartment in the 5500 block of Kaynorth Road as a possible site of the shooting

