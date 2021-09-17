2 women shot and killed on Lansing's west side, 3-year-old girls missing

LANSING, Mich. — Two women were shot and killed and a 6-year-old boy injured in the 1200 block of West Michigan Avenue on Lansing's west side Thursday night and two 3-year-old girls are missing.

Police are looking for two suspects: 23-year-old Brion Reynolds and 21-year-old Gavin Anspach. They are believed to be driving a gray sport utility vehicle and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the incident was "domestic related" and that the victims and suspects knew each other.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. They found a 46-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds. The boy had also been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The two girls, Lilliana Reynolds and Zymani Reynolds, are missing and believed to be with the two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page

