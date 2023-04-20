2 teens charged in Lansing February homicide

LANSING, Mich. — On Thursday, the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office and the Lansing Police Department announced an update about a homicide from February.

On Feb. 5, 2023, 18-year-old Makhi Williams was found shot on the corner of Osband Avenue and Lenore Avenue. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police identified a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old as the suspects in Williams' death. Both defendants will be charged with second-degree murder and a felony firearm charge.

The unnamed 13-year-old will be filed as "prosecutor designation," which is a halfway point between the juvenile and adult trial systems. The 17-year-old, identified as Keif Chatman, will be charged as an adult and tried by the criminal court system.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook