Lansing police investigate Sunday night homicide

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night that left one 18-year-old dead and a 17-year-old critically injured.

Police were dispatched to the area of Osband Avenue and Lenore Avenue on reports of a shooting around 7:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers were then alerted to a second person with a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Beal Avenue. The 17-year-old was transported to a hospital, and he is listed in critical condition.

"Both incidents are believed to be related," Lansing police said in a news release. "This is an active investigation and police are working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident. It is believed this homicide is not a random act and there is not known threat to the public at this time."

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

