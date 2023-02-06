Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDelhi Twp - Holt - Dimondale - Southside Lansing

Actions

Lansing police investigate Sunday night homicide

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 10:48:18-05

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night that left one 18-year-old dead and a 17-year-old critically injured.

Police were dispatched to the area of Osband Avenue and Lenore Avenue on reports of a shooting around 7:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers were then alerted to a second person with a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Beal Avenue. The 17-year-old was transported to a hospital, and he is listed in critical condition.

"Both incidents are believed to be related," Lansing police said in a news release. "This is an active investigation and police are working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident. It is believed this homicide is not a random act and there is not known threat to the public at this time."

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Hannah McIlree

5:13 PM, Nov 14, 2022

Holt, Diamondale, Delhi Township

Neighborhood Reporter

Hannah McIlree

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter