2 men in custody after trying to steal Camaros off Lansing GM parking lot

LANSING, Mich. — Two men are now in custody after police say they tried to steal two Camaros off the General Motors Grand River Plant parking lot in Lansing.

Police said they got the call around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning from GM Security, who said two men were trying to steal Camaros.

Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police arrived at the location and spotted the men on the lot.

One of the men crashed a Camaro in the parking lot, and then, took off on foot. Police quickly caught him.

The other man drove a Camaro off the lot and was chased by police until he crashed the car somewhere in Eaton County. He was eventually taken into custody.

Police are not releasing the suspects’ names, but we do know they are both 19-year-olds from Detroit.

