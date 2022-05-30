2 hospitalized after Memorial Day shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Two men were shot this morning in Lansing.

Police were called to the 2900 Block of Cabot Drive around 12:30 a.m. Officers say, when they arrived to the area, they saw a vehicle leaving at high speed and found numerous shell casings in the street.

Within two minutes, a 23 year old man and a 19-year-old man were dropped off at local a hospital with gunshot wounds. Both are now in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Any one with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4653.




