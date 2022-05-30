Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

2 hospitalized after Memorial Day shooting in Lansing

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 6:01 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 18:01:03-04

LANSING, Mich. — Two men were shot this morning in Lansing.

Police were called to the 2900 Block of Cabot Drive around 12:30 a.m. Officers say, when they arrived to the area, they saw a vehicle leaving at high speed and found numerous shell casings in the street.

Within two minutes, a 23 year old man and a 19-year-old man were dropped off at local a hospital with gunshot wounds. Both are now in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Any one with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4653.

Stay with FOX 47 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021
Sarah Grimmer

Sarah Grimmer

6:06 PM, Apr 12, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy & Sarah Grimmer

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter