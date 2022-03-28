$2.3 million road and water main repairs coming to Kalamazoo Street in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Construction season is officially here, and on the docket for this year is a $2 million project coordinated between the Ingham County Road Department and the Lansing Board of Water and Light.

The goal of the project is to improve the water mains and roads on Kalamazoo Street from Mifflin Avenue to the Red Cedar River.

The project was approved by the Ingham County Board of Commissioners last week, with a budget of about $2.3 million, which will be split between the road department and the BWL.

In an email to FOX 47 News, Public Relations Manager for BWL Amy Adamy said the project is still very early in the planning phase and an exact start [date] has not yet been determined. They expect to know more in the coming weeks.

Adamy said BWL's plan over the next several years is to replace eight miles of water mains every year.

