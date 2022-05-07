19-year-old shot and killed in Lansing's Potter-Walsh neighborhood

LANSING, Mich. — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday night in Lansing's Potter-Walsh neighborhood.

Police were called to the 900 block of Bensch Street at approximately 11:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

The found the man in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Beth Frazier at (517) 483-4659 or beth.frazier@lansingmi.gov or Det. Kristi Pratl at (517) 483-6835 or Kristi.pratl@lansingmi.gov.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook