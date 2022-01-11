19-year-old man shot and killed on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on Lansing's east side Monday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the incident does not appear to be a random act and that they have no suspect information to share.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Thomas at (517) 483-6847 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or to send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.
