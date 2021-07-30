19-year-old Lansing man charged in fatal shooting on city's west side

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in April.

Adolfo Benito Luiz, 19, of Lansing, was arrested Thursday and arranged today in 54-A District Court on murder and felony firearm charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Adrien Jayce Price on April 11. He was denied bond.

Price was found in a vehicle near eastbound Interstate 496 at Pennsylvania Avenue with a gunshot wound and brought to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police believe the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Allegan Street on the city's west side.

Luiz is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Aug. 12.

Anyone with information with regard to this case is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Beth Frazier at (517) 483-4659, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or to message the Lansing police Facebook page.

