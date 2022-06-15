16-year-old shot in northwest Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A 16-year-old was shot near the intersection of Willow Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lansing early this morning, police said.

The teen arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound on the upper thigh at 1:43 a.m. The injury was not considered life threatening.

Police did not say whether the victim was male or female or offer any other identifying information.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Troy Johnston at (517) 483-6867, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or to send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

