$11 Million in renovations at Sexton High School

Sexton High School, built in 1941, is undergoing significant renovations.

The district has invested over $11 million in the renovations since 2016.

Improvements include new LED lighting, paint, flooring, and a $900,000 new cafeteria.

Renovations are being done in phases, starting with the first floor, expected to be completed by next fall.

More than 600 students attend the school, and their parents and guardians are eager for the project to be completed.

Change is finally coming to Sexton High school. With the school being built in 1941, the Lansing School District said it was only fair for them to invest millions of dollars into making it better.

“Since 2016, we've spent over $11 million on the school,” said District Chief Operating Officer Kristina Sleight.

The renovations were made possible with the passing of two bonds in 2016 and 2020. Once the district obtained the funding, Sleight said the infrastructure was the first thing to tackle.

“Infrastructure is the building itself,” she said. “It’s the hard things, its parking lots, its roofs, its walls, ceilings, floors.”

When that was finished, Sleight said the district started on the beautification side of the project. Sleight said the plan includes LED lighting in each classroom, new paint, new flooring and we cant forget about the new cafeteria, which cost the district $900,000.

The project will be done in phases, starting with the first floor, which is expected to be done in the Fall.