LANSING, Mich — Construction on the Fish Ladder Music Park began in 2024, with a vision to create a space that could host live performances while remaining an inviting, multi-use park year-round.

The Fish Ladder Music Park's renovation, including a new stage and outdoor amenities, is nearly complete but delayed due to material delays

The park's grand opening is now set for October 23rd, missing the timeline for this year's Dam Jam Festival.

Dam Jam 2025 will take place at Rotary Park along the riverfront, returning to its original location for the festival’s 10th anniversary.

Organizers plan to host Dam Jam at the new Fish Ladder Park next year, showcasing the revamped space as a community and performance hub.

WATCH: 10th Annual Dam Jam Festival returns to the stage at Rotary Park amidst Fish Ladder Music Park construction

Though organizers hoped the park would be completed in time for this year’s 10th Annual Dam Jam Festival, construction delays due to late-arriving parts have pushed the project's completion into the fall. As a result, the festival is being relocated to a different riverside venue this year.

“It’s all one big park called Fish Ladder Music Park, but when there’s no performances going on, we want it to be well used every day,” said Laurie Baumer, Capital Region Community Foundation CEO. “That’s why you’ll see different amenities.”

The updated park will include a brand-new stage, an outdoor fireplace, and other community-focused features. While the finishing touches are nearly complete, parts delays have set the official opening back to October 23rd.

“This wasn’t here when you were here last time,” Laurie noted during a recent visit, referencing the noticeable progress.

With the park unavailable, organizers have opted to return the Dam Jam Festival to its original home: Rotary Park, just down the river.

“Next year, that’s where we’ll be,” said Lansing 5:01 CEO Samantha Harkins. “But this year, we get to celebrate on this end of the river.” Harkins echoed the excitement about returning to familiar grounds.

“We’re back here where we started 10 years ago,” she said. “We’re just trying to activate cool spaces, have cool music, and show why Lansing is a great place to live.”

This year’s Dam Jam Festival runs from Thursday, September 25th to Saturday, September 27th, from 5 PM to 11 PM each evening. The free event will feature a wide array of local artists, food vendors, and community activities — all set along Lansing’s scenic riverfront.

While this year’s Dam Jam is moving locations, organizers are already looking ahead to next year and the return of the festival to its new home at the Fish Ladder Music Park.

“We are so excited for the new Fish Ladder Park,” Harkins said. “And we are definitely planning for Dam Jam to be there next year.”

