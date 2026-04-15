LANSING, Mich — A century of memories, milestones, and meaningful connections took center stage as Groesbeck Golf Course opened its 100th season this week.

Groesbeck Golf Course in Lansing is celebrating its 100th season with community members and golf enthusiasts.

The course holds deep personal significance for families like David Zdybel’s, spanning multiple generations.

Leaders say the course serves as both a community asset and a space for young athletes to play and develop.

As the last remaining municipal course in the area, Groesbeck continues to bring people together through the game of golf.

WATCH: 100 Years on the green: Groesbeck’s legacy lives on

100 Years on the green: Groesbeck’s legacy lives on

Golfers, community leaders, and longtime supporters gathered Tuesday to celebrate the historic Lansing course, reflecting on its legacy and the role it continues to play in the community.

For David Zdybel, the milestone is deeply personal.

“It’s a beautiful sport because we get to play it forever,” he said.

Zdybel’s connection to the course dates back generations. His father, born in 1918 just blocks away, began caddying at the course at just 8 years old. Years later, Zdybel followed in his father’s footsteps, starting his own caddying journey on the same greens.

“Golf has been important to me, and the fact that my dad got a start here, it’s pretty sentimental when you think about it,” he said.

Groesbeck Golf Course has long served as more than just a place to play. Community leaders say its impact extends beyond recreation, providing opportunities for young athletes across Lansing.

“Having Groesbeck is an attraction as well as an asset,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “It allows our young people in high schools and local colleges to have a municipal course to play.”

Once one of four municipal golf courses in the Lansing area, Groesbeck is now the last remaining, making its continued operation even more significant.

“It’s a point of connection,” Mindy Biladeau said. “Golf is a social game. You don’t have to be the best golfer, it brings people together and creates new memories.”

For Zdybel, those memories are what matter most and what he hopes will continue for generations to come.

“I just want this tradition to carry on to every generation from here on out,” he said.

Groesbeck Golf Course is now open seven days a week, welcoming golfers to be part of its next chapter.

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