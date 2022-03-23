1 dead, 2 teenage boys in custody after morning shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police have two teenage boys in custody after a fatal shooting on Wednesday morning.

Officers found an unconscious 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound on the 4200 block of S. Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard around 11 a.m.

Officers administered first aid until Lansing Fire Department medics arrived on scene, but the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Lansing police report a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were taken into custody after a short chase by officers. A handgun was discovered during the arrest. Both boys were taken to the Lansing Police Department Detention Facility.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the events leading up to the shooting is encouraged to reach out to the Lansing Police Department by phone at (517) 483-7867 or message the department’s Facebook Page.

