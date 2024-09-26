WORKERS WANTED: St. Johns businesses seek help in staffing

Many businesses in St. Johns are facing staffing shortages, with some, like Swany's Pub and Grill, having to close breakfast service due to a lack of employees.

The recent Supreme Court ruling on tipped wages is causing concern among workers, as it could lead to significant income drops and deter potential job applicants.

For a deeper look at how these changes are impacting local businesses, check out the full video report.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

If you take a stroll downtown, you'll notice many "Help Wanted" signs on storefronts. I’m your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you how the search for help is affecting local businesses.

"We are short-staffed right now, especially in our kitchen," said Burk.

Employee Megan Burk told me that recently, stores, restaurants, and other businesses around St. Johns have been short-staffed.

"We're actually closing down our breakfast as of Friday because we just don't have the staff for it."

When I visited Swany's Pub and Grill, the customers stayed steady, but Megan worries that could change after a Supreme Court decision that triggers a phase-out of tipped wages for workers.

"They think that waitresses are going to make this minimum wage and they won't have to tip. That's not how it's going to work. We're going to be making six dollars an hour, maybe. You know what I mean?" said Burk.

Burk says this is the reason some applicants are hesitant to apply. Tim Fair with Clinton County Catalyst says that fear is valid.

"This is going to affect all Michigan businesses. The Michigan Restaurant Association is estimating that 80 percent of the restaurants in the state of Michigan will have to go out of business because of some of these ruling that have taken place," said Tim Fair, CEO and President of the Clinton County Cadalyst.

Fair hopes that the Supreme Court will overturn the ruling. With the short staff at Swany's, Burk says the owner is jumping in to help during high-traffic days, but going forward.

"Anybody will fall in love with this place if you're working for Dana. I don't know what to say... We're a family. We're the Swany's family," said Burk.

