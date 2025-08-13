Woman pleads no contest in deadly Clinton County crash that killed two, injured more than a dozen

A woman charged with drunk driving in a deadly crash in Clinton County has pleaded no contest to charges stemming from the May 2024 incident.

Ashley Monroe faced multiple charges related to the crash in Watertown Township.

Two people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in the incident.

Monroe entered her no contest plea during a hearing Wednesday at the Clinton County Courthouse.

Four counts were dismissed in favor of adding the second-degree murder count.

Monroe pleaded no contest to operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious injury as well as murder in the second degree.

Monroe is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on Oct. 7.

