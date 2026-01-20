Winter weather keeps DeWitt store busy as cold snap approaches

DEWITT, Mich. — A childhood memory of getting stuck in a pothole on the way to school reminds Jeff Archer just how challenging winter driving can be.

Now, as the owner of Gilbert's Hardware & Rental in DeWitt, Archer is helping others prepare for what he calls a particularly harsh winter season.



"This [winter's] been a little bit harsher," Archer said.

The active weather has been good for business at Gilbert's, where winter supplies are flying off the shelves. From scrapers to salt and shovels, the store is well-stocked and experiencing brisk sales.

"December was a really good month for salt and snow shovels and snow blowers, and with that cold snap coming we'll sell more," Archer said.

With frigid temperatures on the horizon, Archer recommends drivers keep essential winter gear in their vehicles at all times.

"A lot of people keep a bag of salt in their trunk or kitty litter for traction, jump starter kits. If it gets cold like this it's hard on car batteries," Archer said.

AAA recommends creating a winter emergency car kit that includes several essential items. Among the organization's recommended supplies are blankets or additional warm clothing, flashlights with extra batteries, water and non-perishable snacks, and a phone charger.

For homeowners, Archer advises stocking up on salt for driveways and walkways. He also recommends protecting pipes from freezing by leaving faucets dripping or using heat tape.

"It's a lot easier to keep it from thawing out than it is to thaw it once it's frozen," Archer said.

AAA also suggests letting someone know your destination and expected arrival time, especially during extreme cold weather. This ensures that if trouble arises, help can find you quicker.

