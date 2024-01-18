WINTER CAR CARE TIPS: Don't get stranded in the cold!

Winter temperatures are dropping, which means that your vehicle can be affected by the elements

DeWitt Service Center's General Manager, John Beery says to pay attention to your battery, tires, and coolant levels

Doing these maintenance checks and changes can help keep you out of trouble on the roads

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg. Picture this: you're out driving, and all of a sudden, your battery fails. Leaving you stuck in the middle of nowhere, in the freezing cold. So that's why I am here to learn how you can prevent this from happening.

"You can see some acid and some corrosion buildup around that post. That battery was starting to leak," said DeWitt Service Center's General Manager, John Beery.

As temperatures continue to get colder, Beery, a mechanic who's seen it all in his 15 years under the hood, says that there are a few items you need to keep an eye on at all times.

"The biggest thing is going to be battery condition. Before the season, get your battery tested and inspected by a certified repair shop," said Beery.

Beery says that simply starting up your car in very cold conditions can put significant stress on your battery. And knowing when to change it is crucial.

"Typically, 4 to 5 years anymore with all of the electronics on the automobiles is a pretty good life for a battery," said Beery.

Another item that John says wears out over time is tires.

"If you take a penny here and flip it upside down so President Lincoln's head is facing the tire, you slide it down into the tread. If you can see the top of his head, it's a pretty good indicator that the tire is worn out and needs to be replaced," said Beery.

Beery stresses the importance of traction on the road and says that a new set of tires will make a huge difference in winter travel. Lastly, John says that remembering your coolant can save you a major headache.

"If the freeze point of your coolant is too high, you run the risk of freezing the cooling system, which can cause issues such as busted hoses, cracked radiators, and, at worst, a cracked engine block," said Beery.

Repairs that could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars if not maintained. Beery says that staying up to date on check-ups at your auto shop can mean all the difference.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook