WHERE IS NORTH: DeWitt neighbors settle statewide debate ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

With Memorial Day weekend being the State's first summer holiday, many neighbors are headed north to spend the extra day.

As neighbors circled where they think "Up North" is in Michigan, it was clear to see why the debate exists.

Video shows neighbors circling their version of "Up North" on the map of Michigan.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg here in DeWitt, where Memorial Day has arrived and so has a statewide debate. When neighbors say they are traveling up north...where is up north?

"Up north? I gotta find it, I gotta find it... that's up north," said a DeWitt resident circling our map of Michigan.

As neighbors hit the road for the extended weekend, many said they were traveling up north...

"And where are you headed, if I can ask?"

"Burt Lake," said another resident.

Which some neighbors see as far north...

"This is just like, this is Michigan... but when you get up in here... that's when it's up north," said a DeWitt Resident.

"We go to Traverse City a lot, so that whole general area for me is up north," said another traveler.

Other neighbors I spoke with said some areas like Saginaw and Mount Pleasant are their definition of "up north."

So, while there is no clear answer to the debate, just about everyone has an answer... and some argue that there is a divide through the state starting above the thumb making it feel more "north."

If you'd like to chime in on the debate, head over to our Facebook page and join the conversation.

From Mid-Michigan's most northern neighborhoods of Clinton County, I'm Russell Shellberg.

