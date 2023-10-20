When it comes to fall, Uncle Johns Cider Mill has it all

Uncle Johns Cider Mill in St. Johns continues to host many activities for family and friends

This year, the Cider Mill says they are on track to bringing in close to a quarter of a million customers

President Mike Beck says that the employees at the Cider Mill help to make everything possible

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

What screams fall more than apple cider and donuts? Well that's why we're here at Uncle Johns Cider Mill to figure out what fun they have in store for the last couple weeks of October and how you can enjoy the rest of the season.

At uncle johns, there is plenty to enjoy, but this time of year, a few items are on everyone's mind.

"Donuts and the cider!" said one customer.

"I like the cider and donuts" said a couple others.

Those cider and donuts will bring a rush of people to uncle john's this fall.

"We're probably going to be close to a quarter-million visitors I'm sure." said President, Mike Beck.

And with that large number, Beck shares how they keep everything running smooth.

"If you're well prepared it shouldn't be too bad. We have more cash registers than any Walmart has." said Beck

Mike also says that the employees at Uncle Johns play a huge part in the cider mill experience and help in making sure that everything is ready to go for the busy season. And while donuts and cider are a hit every year, there is also one more big ticket item they put their focus on.

"We're making sure there are plenty of pumpkins around. You can come and still get your pumpkin, we have lots of pumpkins available," said Beck.

And if cider, donuts, and pumpkins aren't for you...

"Its a good time to connect with agriculture and nature and all that," said Beck.

Now cider, donuts and pumpkins all will be available until the late season so make sure you come and get yours.

The cider mill is open 7 days a week from 9am to 7pm.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook