Wheels for Warriors teams up with local shop in St. Johns to give back to Veteran

After Brad Vandenbergs time in Afghanistan, he was forced to retire after injuries.

Brad took his love for motorcycles and turned it into a project, founding Wheels for Warriors.

Video shows the latest bike Vandenberg is giving away to a veteran.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It's sort of therapeutic for me. I find myself in a better place when I'm on my bike," said Sgt. Brad Vandenberg, CEO of Wheels for Warriors.

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns. They say veterans give their all to protect our freedoms, and one local body shop here in St. Johns is teaming up with a local organization to give back to one veteran.

At first glance, this looks like just another ordinary motorcycle...

"This is my Sporty Travis build. It's an '06," said Vandenberg.

But looks can be deceiving. This is the latest passion project for the Wheels for Warriors organization.

An organization started by Vandenberg after his retirement from Afghanistan.

"Because of the injuries I sustained during the deployment, I had to seek medical help as soon as I got home, and that led to me getting my medical retirement from the Army," said Vandenberg.

Vandenberg founded the organization after a friend he served with needed a modified bike for his service dog.

"That clicked in my head. I said, 'Dude, I bet you I can get you a bike with a sidecar for your service dog,'" said Vandenberg.

Since 2009, Vandenberg has continued his commitment, designing and gifting bikes to veterans each year, helping them hit the open road once again. But for this project, he needed some help.

"He had called the same day, wanting us to get involved with the project, wanting to know if we even had time," said Mechanic Marv Shellito of 508 Fab, Machining and V-Twin Performance.

A challenge that 508 Fab and Machining gladly accepted.

"It's just something we really wanted to do. We like to reach out. The community came for us, and we want to just return the favor and try to help these guys out. And we love the veterans," said Shellito.

That same message is the reason Vandenberg keeps pushing, making sure every veteran gets a chance to ride once again.

"I want to reward the veterans that are taking their disabilities, turning them into an ability, and getting them back into what they love and what they like to do," said Vandenberg.

The bike is set to be unveiled June 30th in front of the community to honor the veteran and the hard work of Wheels for Warriors and 508 Fab and Machining.

Vandenberg also notes that the organization operates primarily through donations to make these builds happen. You can find the link to donate here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook