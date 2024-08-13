WHAT'S NEW: A look inside the changes at DeWitt's annual Ox Roast

The DeWitt Ox Roast is celebrating its 78th year.

This year, a new board took on the role of preparing the event. This time with some changes. Including a new parade route, "social street" and more.

Video shows organizers and officials outlining the Ox Roast festivities and changes.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in DeWitt. A new take on a classic—how new organizers are reinventing the Ox Roast.

When DeWitt resident Sheryl Landgraf moved to town, it was the Ox Roast that created one of her favorite memories—with a neighbor who needed some company.

"Mrs. Ferguson passed away, and Chuck was alone for 7 or 8 years. I got him up in the Ferris wheel at 93 years old," said Landgraf.

That Ferris wheel ride is why Landgraf is now taking the reins of the Ox Roast this year. After the old committee served their time, Landgraf says there was a call for help.

"The mayor sent out a blast, 'Help, we need volunteers to help build a new Ox Roast,' and I think 70 people signed up," said Landgraf.

This opportunity helped create new ideas for 2024, including a new and safer parade route.

"At the end of the route, instead of going down Madison Street, we're going to go north on Bridge Street up to St. Jude. A longer stretch there, so the parade doesn't drive into the neighborhoods," said DeWitt City Police Chief, Bruce Ferguson.

And ideas like the new social street.

"If you wanted to have a drink, you had to stay within this parameter, but then your kid wants to go ride rides. This way, you don't have to rush through it; you can take your drink with you and still partake in things you want to as well," said DeWitt's DDA coordinator, Jennifer Roberts.

Roberts says that the street will be blocked off and patrolled by police but will provide more room for socialization and accessibility. The Ox Roast starts Friday at 4 p.m. and runs through the weekend.

