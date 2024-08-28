'WE'RE IN NEED OF EVERYTHING': How one family in St. Johns is starting from scratch after Tuesday's storms

Sarah Geller has been her St. Johns home for 13 years.

After Tuesday night's storm came through, a tree came crashing down on her home, where she barely escaped.

Video shows Geller sharing her story and how her family is handling the loss.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It's just something you think you'll never have to experience," said St. Johns resident Sarah Geller.

Tuesday night, what resident Sarah Geller thought was just another storm soon turned into what she describes as a horror story.

"I just remember hearing a crack and thinking, 'This was it.'" said Geller.

The storm toppled a tree, crushing her home while she was inside, leaving her with minor injuries. Today, the house she has called home for 13 years is badly damaged, and her car is destroyed.

"We're just trying to figure out what to do," said Geller.

Geller says her insurance is working hard to help clear the tree, replace her roof, and fix the vehicle damage. With the insurance claim underway, Geller says she is working on getting other pieces of her life back together.

"At this time, we are in need of everything," said Geller.

As I chatted with Geller's family outside their home, they told me they were still in shock. However, their friends have been helping them through the pain, showing how neighbors helping neighbors during a trying time can make even the worst days seem a little brighter.

"It was just so wonderful to see them all come around us, support us, love us, and care for us. That's what we need," said Geller.

Geller says a GoFundMe has been started to help with the funds needed to restart their lives. For more information on how to donate, click here.

