Weather delays disrupt holiday travel at Capital Region International Airport

Holiday travelers at Capital Region International Airport faced flight delays and cancellations Monday as winter weather impacted air travel across the region.

Multiple flights at Capital Region International Airport were delayed or canceled Monday due to weather conditions

Passenger Janna Schwartz had her Chicago connection rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday, causing her to miss family plans

Airport officials recommend travelers check directly with airlines for current flight information before departure

WATCH: Flight delays hit Capital Region Airport due to weather

Flight delays hit Capital Region Airport due to weather

Janna Schwartz was among the passengers dealing with disrupted plans. Her connecting flight to Chicago, originally scheduled for Monday, was canceled and rescheduled for Tuesday due to weather conditions.

"I was home for the holidays visiting family. I had a one day delay, so not too terrible," Schwartz said.

The change forced Schwartz to miss special plans back home.

"The biggest disappointment for me is that my college-aged daughter was planning an entire evening with her best friends where she's cooked an entire meal, and I was really excited to be there," Schwartz said.

Multiple flights were affected at the airport Monday. One arriving flight from Chicago was canceled, while an arriving flight from Detroit was delayed. A scheduled departure to Detroit was also delayed.

The disruptions came after the FAA implemented a more than two-hour ground stop at Detroit Metro Airport for all Delta flights earlier Monday. That restriction has since been lifted.

Lansing Airport officials recommend passengers check directly with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information.

Schwartz maintained perspective despite the inconvenience.

"Just a disappointment and an inconvenience, but I am sure there are many many other travelers who are missing really important family events. I am grateful that I will have a warm place to stay, and there wasn't too much of an inconvenience," Schwartz said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.